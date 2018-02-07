Willoughby middle school will need a name, says school district

Once construction of the new RE Mountain Secondary is complete, the current RE Mountain Secondary School will be converted to a middle school.
As a result, the middle school will require a new name. The Langley School District is once again appealing to the public for submissions for a name for the middle school. The deadline is April 9. Submissions can be made here.
The middle school, which is located at 7655 – 202A St., will have a capacity of 725 students.
The new high school, which will be named RE Mountain Secondary, is on target for completion in 2019.
Secretary Treasurer Brian Iseli said the three-year timeline is very tight, but the district feels it can be achieved.
The maximum budget for the new high school is $55 million. The open space learning school will have a capacity for 1,500 students with the option to add eight more classrooms if they are needed.