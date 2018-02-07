Willoughby middle school will need a name, says school district

Drawings revealed of what new high school will look like when complete in 2019

Once construction of the new RE Mountain Secondary is complete, the current RE Mountain Secondary School will be converted to a middle school.

As a result, the middle school will require a new name. The Langley School District is once again appealing to the public for submissions for a name for the middle school. The deadline is April 9. Submissions can be made here.

The middle school, which is located at 7655 – 202A St., will have a capacity of 725 students.

The new high school, which will be named RE Mountain Secondary, is on target for completion in 2019.

Secretary Treasurer Brian Iseli said the three-year timeline is very tight, but the district feels it can be achieved.

The maximum budget for the new high school is $55 million. The open space learning school will have a capacity for 1,500 students with the option to add eight more classrooms if they are needed.

 

