Willoughby road to close for construction

Part of 204th Street will be closed starting at the end of February

A section of road in Willoughby will be closed for approximately four days starting at the end of the month for BC Hydro work, Langley Township has announced.

204th Street between 80th and 82nd Avenue will be closed down as BC Hydro installs a duct bank which crosses a Metro Vancouver watermain, according to Langley Township.

The closure will be 24 hours a day, and a detour route around the street will be marked with signs once work has begun.

The project is weather-dependant and may be rescheduled or extended, depending on the weather.

To check on current road closures or traffic issues, visit www.tol.ca/roads.

READ ALSO: Work begins to replace battered Glover Road overpass

DrivingLangley TownshipTraffic