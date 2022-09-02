Wilson runs for re-election on Langley school board

Candidate has worked as an SEA in local schools

Langley School Board Trustee Marnie Wilson has announced she will be running for re-election.

Wilson, who is one of the five members of the board representing the Township, has worked as a special education assistant for more than a decade, and was then full-time president of CUPE local 1260, the union for inside support staff in the district.

She said those jobs gave her firsthand knowledge of the inner workings of the school district.

Wilson is also a parent of two boys who went through school in Langley from Kindergarten to graduation.

“I feel it is important to have seen the district through both the lens of an employee and that of a parent,” she said.

During her term as a trustee, she has been involved in a number of district and community committees, including the English Language Learners Consortium, Communication Committee, and the Human Dignity Coalition, which helps foster inclusion in schools and community.

She said over the last term, students, parents, and staff have raised a host of issues, including burnout, the mental health crisis, safety in schools, and a need for more classroom resources.

“I was recently asked to be a member of the BCSTA (British Columbia School Trustees Association) working group on childcare and am excited to provide input and feedback on the Ministry’s plan to incorporate childcare into the education system,” Wilson said.

Outside of her work as a trustee and with the schools, Wilson volunteers with the Langley Seniors Society.

