Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

DriveBC is asking those travelling B.C. Interior Highways, after the holiday, to slow down and use caution, today.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla, near Hope, blocked the left lane Northbound just after 7 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for wind and light flurries for the day along Highway 5, with 5 cm of snow falling by this evening.

Fog is anticipating this morning for Highway 3 near Princeton, turning to flurries by mid-afternoon.

For Highway 97 C, expect wind gusting up to 15 km an hour with light flurries.

If you’re travelling to or from Alberta along Highway 1 Environment Canada is forecasting light snow accumulating up to 4 cm.

Remember to check road conditions and weather before heading out.

