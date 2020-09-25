A windstorm earlier this year whipped up waves on White Rock’s waterfront. Environment Canada has issued an alert for this morning (Sept. 25), advising that strong winds are expected this morning in Metro Vancouver, with White Rock and South Surrey among areas of concern. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

Wind warning for White Rock, South Surrey

Gusts up to 90 km/h expected from Richmond to Langley Friday (Sept. 25) morning

A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver today (Sept. 25), with White Rock and South Surrey listed as among “areas of concern.”

In an alert issued late Thursday (Sept. 24), Environment Canada cautions residents of a storm system strengthening overnight that would bring strong winds to extreme southern portions of Metro Vancouver – from Richmond to Langley – early this morning.

“Winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 can be expected,” the alert states.

In addition to White Rock and South Surrey, other areas of concern include Westham Island, Ladner, Tsawwassen and south Delta.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the alert continues.

To report severe weather, email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherSurreywhite rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford veteran survives cancer scare, celebrates 95th birthday
Next story
Trudeau reinstates COVID-19 updates as pandemic’s second wave worsens

Just Posted

One person treated for smoke inhalation after Langley fire

Township firefighters were called to Deer Creek Estates Wednesday night

PHOTOS: Latest addition to Mural Walk in downtown Langley a ‘showstopper’

Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart completed the artwork in two days

Tree protection advisory committee members appointed in Langley Township

Volunteers will provide guidance on protection, preservation, and planting of trees in township

Eric Woodward Foundation takes over management of Fort Langley Cranberry Festival

Annual Thanksgiving event was cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

VIDEO: Fall storm hits Langley, leaves hundreds without power

Risk of thunderstorm remain in Thursday forecast

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

Wind warning for White Rock, South Surrey

Gusts up to 90 km/h expected from Richmond to Langley Friday (Sept. 25) morning

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Abbotsford veteran survives cancer scare, celebrates 95th birthday

Second World War veteran Andy Anderson receives socially distanced birthday party after health scare

Most Read