Crews were called to a house fire in Langley at 30th Avenue and 240th Street on Friday, April 2, 2021. It was reported around 3 a.m by a local firefighter who was driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

‘Windows from the house were blown clear’: Langley firefighter

Investigators have yet to confirm cause of April 2 fire in rural area

A house fire reported by a Langley firefighter en route to a crash scene is suspected to have been caused by a flammable gas.

“Just before 3 a.m. security footage shows a sudden event at the property involved,” said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.

“On arrival fire crews noticed the windows from the house were blown clear of the structure and the home was fully engulfed in flames.”

First responders were alerted to the fire at 30th Avenue and 240th Street around 3 a.m. on Good Friday, April 2 by a firefighter who was travelling to the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

Neighbours told first responders the homeowners were away, Hewitson said, confirming the house was vacant at the time of the emergency.

In the early stages of the investigation reports suggested the fire was caused by an explosion, Hewitson said.

Langley Fire investigators attended the scene alongside representatives from the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Technical Safety BC, FortisBC and insurance company investigators.

“While natural gas is the suspected gas involved, investigators are unable to confirm due to the amount of damage caused during the event and the subsequent fire,” Hewitson further elaborated.

A FortisBC response team was called to the scene to dig up the gas line to stop the flow of natural gas to the property, so that firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

“This serves as a good reminder to the public to have their natural gas and propane appliances inspected regularly to ensure all of the safety devices are operating correctly,” Hewtison said.

