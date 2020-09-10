Windows not ready at Langley school, despite students returning to the classroom

Construction will be ongoing at D.W. Poppy as strong winds delayed window replacement

Window replacement is still ongoing at D.W. Poppy Secondary School, despite students returning on Thursday, Sept. 10 for orientation.

Joanne Abshire, communications manager for the Langley School District, said window replacement projects have taken place at both D.W. Poppy and Brookswood – with work at the Brookswood location now complete.

“Strong winds on the weekend impacted the project at D.W. Poppy,” Abshire explained, adding that wind blew off the plastic coverings on some of the windows.

Tarps are visible, covering most of the front and backsides of the school at 23752 52 Ave; plywood is also covering several of the unfinished windows on the west side near the staff parking lot.

“Contractors will work to fix and carry on with the project which should wrap up in approximately three weeks,” Abshire said.

READ MORE: Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Students will begin orientation this week, covering COVID-19 safety restrictions before heading to back to class on Monday, Sept. 14.

Abshire did not say what COVID-19 restrictions will apply to construction workers or when the replacement will be scheduled to commence throughout coming days during class.

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

