Wine bottles of hand sanitizer on the way thanks to Langley vineyard

Backyard Vineyard winemaker Liam Berti and cellar hand Riivo Vahk with the 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer the winery made to deliver to local hospitals and doctors. (Backyard Vineyard photo)

A Langley winery is handing out free hand sanitizer to local doctors, nurses, and hospitals – in its wine bottles.

“We really think of ourselves as part of the Fraser Valley community,” said Backyard Vineyards general manager Colin Campbell.

The winery has seen overwhelming support from locals who are still patronizing their business even in the midst of an economic crisis caused by the pandemic, he said.

“We just wanted to do the same,” Campbell said.

Hence the plan, which involved cooperating with a sister winery, Lake View Cellars in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Dillon’s Small Batch Distillery.

Dillon’s made up the alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the wineries provided both the distribution and the packaging.

That’s why 2,000 wine bottles from Backyard Vineyards are now heading out to Langley Memorial Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, and to local doctors and nurses through the Langley Doctors Association, said retail operations manager Norma Walters.

The winery jumped on the idea some time ago, but switching from wine to hand sanitizer wasn’t an instantaneous process.

“It’s been a couple of weeks in the making,” said Walters.

Aside from hospitals, some bottles will be going to groups like Meals on Wheels and to nurses who work with local homeless people.

This has been a big undertaking for a small local vineyard, Campbell noted. After this, they will go back to producing alcohol in wine form.

