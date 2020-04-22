Backyard Vineyard winemaker Liam Berti and cellar hand Riivo Vahk with the 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer the winery made to deliver to local hospitals and doctors. (Backyard Vineyard photo)

Wine bottles of hand sanitizer on the way thanks to Langley vineyard

Local doctors, nurses, and charities will receive Backyard Vineyard’s donations

A Langley winery is handing out free hand sanitizer to local doctors, nurses, and hospitals – in its wine bottles.

“We really think of ourselves as part of the Fraser Valley community,” said Backyard Vineyards general manager Colin Campbell.

The winery has seen overwhelming support from locals who are still patronizing their business even in the midst of an economic crisis caused by the pandemic, he said.

“We just wanted to do the same,” Campbell said.

Hence the plan, which involved cooperating with a sister winery, Lake View Cellars in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Dillon’s Small Batch Distillery.

Dillon’s made up the alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the wineries provided both the distribution and the packaging.

That’s why 2,000 wine bottles from Backyard Vineyards are now heading out to Langley Memorial Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, and to local doctors and nurses through the Langley Doctors Association, said retail operations manager Norma Walters.

The winery jumped on the idea some time ago, but switching from wine to hand sanitizer wasn’t an instantaneous process.

“It’s been a couple of weeks in the making,” said Walters.

Aside from hospitals, some bottles will be going to groups like Meals on Wheels and to nurses who work with local homeless people.

This has been a big undertaking for a small local vineyard, Campbell noted. After this, they will go back to producing alcohol in wine form.

BC WineBusinessCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Just Posted

Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest to enjoy field of flowers all alone

Winner and household members can have field to themselves for 3 hours

Aldergrove zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

New rescue surprises Critter Care with birth of three otter pups

Ms. Dame the river otter is the wildlife society’s new animal ambassador

Wine bottles of hand sanitizer on the way thanks to Langley vineyard

Local doctors, nurses, and charities will receive Backyard Vineyard’s donations

Local businesses highlighted in Langley Township online directory

The local government is encouraging local spending during the pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

Maple Ridge care home confirms one death as COVID-19 outbreak grows

Since being declared an outbreak earlier this week, number of cases has increased

Most Read