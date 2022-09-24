Winner tours her PNE prize home in Langley for first time

A Burnaby woman won the lottery and is the new owner of a fully furnished luxury house in Willoughby

Barb Bamford is the winner of the 2022 PNE prize home lottery. Her new digs are located in the Willoughby area of Langley. She took a tour, with her sister Joanne, a few days after learning she was the winner. (Kevin Hill/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Three days after her winning ticket was drawn, Barb Bamford stepped foot in her new home in Langley.

The Burnaby woman was proclaimed the grand-prize winner of the 88th annual PNE Prize Home on Sept. 12, and on Sept. 15 she and her sister, Joanne, took their first walk through the three-storey, 3,400-square-foot fully furnished new Willoughby house.

This luxury home – complete with one-bedroom, one-bathroom legal guest suite and media room – was constructed by Langley’s Westmont Homes.

While this is not the first PNE prize home built by a Langley company, it is the first to be located in the community.

The total value of the 88th annual PNE grand prize package is $2.4 million, with almost 800,000 tickets sold in this year’s lottery.

“It is our great privilege to announce Barb as the winner of this year’s PNE prize home,” said Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition.

“Steeped in tradition, the PNE prize home represents the high standard of construction, technology and innovation that B.C. is known for. We are so pleased to congratulate Barb – the proud new owner of this luxurious home in Langley,” Frost added.

The living space spans three levels, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a media room, in addition to the suite. It also boasts climate-friendly features including an EV charger, 12 solar panels, triple-pane windows, and an all-electric heat pump system to heat and cool the home.

Proceeds from the lottery support a variety of non-profit programs at the Pacific National Exhibition, including agriculture, community, educational incentives, and arts.

