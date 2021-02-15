Winter storm hits the Fraser Valley with varying snowfall across the Lower Mainland

Up to 15 cm by midnight Monday as snow arrives across the region depending on snow-rain line

Snow falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since pre-dawn as forecast calls for winter storm and snow on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Light snow is falling steadily across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland since the storm started in the pre-dawn hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning at about 5 a.m. for the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope, as well as a snowfall warning for Vancouver, and the Lower Mainland.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected,” according to the storm warning for the Fraser Valley issued Monday, Feb. 15.

“Heavy snow overnight and Tuesday.”

The rain-snow line could fluctuate and that will impact accumulation amounts.

Quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions are expected. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, the warning said.

For Vancouver it’s snow mixed with rain depending on elevation and precipitation rates, as well as Fraser Valley outflow winds being a factor.

The low pressure system moving across the south coast today is credited with the heavy snow that will start late Monday night in some areas.

Depending on elevations, totals of 10 to 15 cm of snow could fall, before it becomes mixed with rain in some areas on Tuesday.

