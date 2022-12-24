The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway summit at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The highway is expecting anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation today. (DriveBC)

Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

While this system is expected to stop around midnight, another one could start Christmas morning

The winter storm warning has been extended through Dec. 24, for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

Hazardous winter weather is expected to continue, with heavy snow and freezing rain, creating slippery sections due to ice build-up, making travelling difficult.

On coastal passes, there could be anywhere from 10-30 centimetres of precipitation, according to Environment Canada. Wind is not expected to be a factor.

While this storm is expected to ease at midnight, another weather system could start early Christmas morning with more snow and freezing rain.

The Okanagan Connector is also under the winter storm warning, expecting 5-10 centimetres.

Environment Canada warns drivers that conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Winter storm brings avalanche warning to Highways 1 and 3 out of Hope

READ MORE: Holiday travelling woes hopefully waned with shuttle between Kelowna/Vancouver airports

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5highway chaosKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Fraser Bridges reopens to traffic

Just Posted

Ahead of the severe cold snap that has blanketed the Lower Mainland, Sandra Reams shared this picture of Christmas PJs hung from the clothesline outside the historic Michaud House, which has a parlour dedicated as a small museum space for the Langley Memorial Hospital. “Hopefully people get a little chuckle as they walk their dogs by the house on their way to Portage Park,” said the site caretaker. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: What’s hanging from your clothesline?

Emergency crews had the northbound section of Glover Road blocked while they dealt with a pedestrian accident early Christmas Eve morning in Milner. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Black Press Media)
Pedestrian struck on Langley’s Glover Road

Ukrainians David Tiuptia (4), Maria Kozelets (6), Liana Kozelets (13), in the foreground, enjoy playing in the snow with Canadians Maria Gileff (11) and her three younger brothers (Ian, Daniel and Timmy). The three families are all living at the Gileff home, and all 17 of them will celebrate Christmas together. (Special to Black Press Media)
Three families mark Christmas together

With Christmas fast approaching, Great Outdoors columnist James Murray's thoughts turn to the gifts that got away and preparing a turkey dinner. (File photo)
WEB POLL: Do you like turkey for Christmas?