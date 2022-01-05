A low pressure system will start to spread heavy snow across the B.C. south coast starting Wednesday evening, Jan.5. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Winter storm warning in effect for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

10 to 20 cm of snow for Metro Vancouver, up to a a foot for the Fraser Valley expected

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the latter of which could see up to a foot of snow by Thursday.

Hazardous winter conditions across the Lower Mainland will bring heavy snow, and freezing rain for the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada says.

A low pressure system will start to spread heavy snow across the B.C. south coast starting Wednesday evening, Jan.5. By Thursday, the snow will turn to rain in Vancouver as milder air and temperatures begin to rise.

The western and central Fraser Valley, however, will see freezing rain on Thursday as the cold air will linger in the region; in the eastern Fraser Valley, snow will continue to fall throughout the day.

Metro Vancouver should expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, while up to 30 centimetres is expected in the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

Reduced visibility on roads in the Fraser Valley is expected from blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” Environment Canada’s warning says.

