A DriveBC image of the current conditions at the Coquihalla Summit. Heavy snow is expected to bring 25 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, April 5.

Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

Prolonged snowfall event to bring 25 to 40 cm at Coquihalla Summit

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

News of the coming snowstorm was first issued by Environment Canada in a special weather statement on Saturday, April 2. On April 3, it was upgraded to a winter storm warning.

An approaching Pacific storm is expected to drop 25 to 40 centimetres at the Coquihalla Summit. Rainfall will turn into light snow today, with snow levels rising from near 1,000 to 1,200 metres this afternoon.

The storm will intensify overnight with snow levels lowering even further. Heavy snow is expected through Monday, before turning into flurries by Tuesday afternoon.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada’s warning says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

