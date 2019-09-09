Carson Crimeni seen in this photo with his father Aron on a North Vancouver fishing trip last summer (Courtesy Aron Crimeni)

Township can’t rename Walnut Grove park after teen who died without official ask: mayor

Someone has to make an application to Langley Township, mayor says

A decision whether to name a skateboard park after a teenager who died can’t be made until someone makes a proposal to the Township of Langley, mayor Jack Froese said on Saturday.

“We’re waiting to see what comes forward,” Froese told the Langley Advance Times.

Froese was responding to questions about an online petition to rename the Walnut Grove skateboard park, after Carson Crimeni, who died after images of his apparent overdose were posted on social media..

Without a proposal, Froese said he couldn’t say if he would support or oppose the idea.

As of Sunday, more than 3,000 people had signed the change.org online petition “Rename WG Skateboard Park – Carson Crimeni Memorial Skate Park” launched by Langley resident Geoff McNeill.

McNeill intends to bring the petition requesting the name change to Townshnip council.

“I just wanted to create awareness and some public motivation,” McNeill told the Langley Advance Times.

McNeill, who has two children who both attend the same school as Carson, Walnut Grove Secondary, said he decided to launch the petition after attending the public memorial for Carson and deciding to light a candle at the skate park.

“There were probably 20 people there (lighting candles) at 10 p.m. on a Thursday,” McNeill described.

McNeill said he has learned that there have been other overdoses involving young people in the park, though none appear to have been as “horrific” as Carson, who was seen on social media, apparently being forced to consume pills before his death.

An email from the Township media relations department said the Township of Langley “had previously reached out to the family to co-plan the respectful removal of the existing impromptu memorial after the celebration of life, and at that time we outlined legacy / memorial options with them including a tree or bench with plaque.”

It went on to say the family “has not brought forward any requests for a legacy / memorial to the Township of Langley. “

On Saturday, Carson was laid to rest in a quiet, private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Carson was found in severe medical distress in Walnut Grove Community Park on Wednesday night (Aug. 7) by police who tried to revive him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner ordered an autopsy. But no obvious cause of death was discovered, according to his father, Aron.

“He was perfectly healthy,” Dad shared. “They found no cause of death [from the preliminary examination]. He wasn’t choked.”

A blood toxicology test to determine if drugs can be detected has been ordered, Aron added. But he was told that will take, at best, several weeks.

.

_________________________________

