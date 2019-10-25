Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

Police cordoned off 72nd Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23 after the death of a man who had been arrested by Langley RCMP.

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is looking for a key witness in the incident that involved the death of a man in Langley on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, the IIO announced that investigators want to speak to the driver of a light-coloured SUV, which was travelling eastbound on 72nd Avenue at about 3:22 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The SUV made a right hand turn onto 208A Street.

The IIO is asking for this witness, and anyone else who may have seen, heard, or recorded the incident, to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The incident began with an abandoned 9-1-1 call just after 3 a.m., according to the regional E Division RCMP.

After attempts to call back the number were unsuccessful, Langley RCMP were sent to the location. Officers found one man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. When they tried to take him into custody, some sort of physical altercation occurred.

After he was arrested, the man appeared to be losing consciousness, and Emergency Health Services were called in, and officers performed CPR until firefighters and ambulance arrived at the scene.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Police had part of 72nd Avenue east of 208th Street cordoned off until about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and investigators were on scene after that, including IIO members.

All deaths involving police actions in B.C. are investigated by the IIO, an outside agency.

