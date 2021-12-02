Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

VIDEO: Witnesses see three men cuffed after shooting in Maple Ridge

Neighbours said they heard a single shot

Three men were seen taken away in handcuffs after a shooting in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, first responders raced to the scene in the 12000 block of McIntyre Court, north of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Neighbours said they heard people arguing for about 15 minutes and then they heard a single shot. Police, they said, responded in force and three men were taken away in cuffs.

Initial reports said there were multiple patients.

At least eight police vehicles, two ambulances, a supervisor vehicle, two fire trucks, and four unmarked police vehicles were on scene.

Police were seen in uniform and in plain clothes.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were staged at various intersections along Dewdney Trunk Road.

A landing zone was set up at Maple Ridge Secondary School, but a helicopter was called off.

READ MORE: Man loses appeal of murder conviction in Maple Ridge shooting

ALSO: Brash morning shooting directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgeShooting

 

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police are on scene for a possible shooting on McIntyre Court in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Highway 1 reopens from Abbotsford to Hope

Just Posted

West Langley Elementary School held its market Nov. 20. There’s still a few markets this holiday season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers for late November 2021

One of the puppies at LAPS ran out of steam and took a rest amid some decorations during a past pet photo session with Santa. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Photos of furry family members with Santa help flood victims, shelters

Langley saw fewer than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week for the first time in several months. (BCCDC)
Fewer than 100 COVID cases last week in Langley

Marilyn Nigg (left) and her daughter Joanne Hoblak travelled from Abbotsford to visit the Pop-Up Patisserie in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Patisserie pops back up in Cloverdale