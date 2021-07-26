RCMP logo

Witnesses sought after hit and run in Langley sends man to hospital

Collision occurred Sunday, July 25 around 6:45 p.m.

A 38-year-old Maple Ridge man was taken to hospital after a hit and run collision in Langley Sunday evening, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses to the crash that happened yesterday around 6:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of 200th Street.

“The two vehicles involved were a white Land Rover and a Harley Davidson motorcycle,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

“It is believed both vehicles were northbound and the Land Rover made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Land Rover did not remain at the scene.”

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Now, investigators are asking motorists in the area to review their dashboard camera footage. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

