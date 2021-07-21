Witnesses sought in Langley road rage incident

There were a number of vehicles in the area when it happened, police said

Police are looking for witnesses to a Saturday, July 10 road rage incident in Langley.

Langley traffic investigators said it took place at approximately 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Fraser Highway and Glover Road.

Two vehicles were eastbound in the left turn lane, a newer silver Hyundai Elantra and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old male from Langley, alleged he was cut off by the Dodge. He expressed his displeasure with a gesture through the window. When the vehicles came to a stop at the light, the driver of the Dodge, a 36-year old male, also from Langley, allegedly assaulted the Hyundai driver.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or perhaps recorded it on their dash camera.

“There were a number of vehicles backed up behind the involved vehicles that may have a good vantage point, or perhaps cars coming from other directions in the intersection,” Largy said.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

