A 91-year-old woman who was using a walker was injured in Abbotsford on Feb. 14 when she prevented a thief from grabbing her purse. (Stock photo by Filmbetrachter from Pixabay)

A 91-year-old woman who was using a walker was injured in Abbotsford on Feb. 14 when she prevented a thief from grabbing her purse. (Stock photo by Filmbetrachter from Pixabay)

Woman, 91, with walker injured while thwarting purse snatcher in Abbotsford

Police seek witnesses and dashcam footage from incident in church parking lot

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tried to steal the purse of a 91-year-old woman who was using a walker.

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said the incident took place at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 when the woman was walking through the parking lot of a church in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Road.

Walker said the victim fell to the ground while preventing the suspect from stealing her purse. She required medical treatment for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Walker said investigators are working to identify the suspect from video in the area. They are asking that any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

ALSO SEE: Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shooter who chased and killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 10 years

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mangat family memorial poker tourney raises thousands for cancer support

A few days after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, a vigil was held in Langley City. This Friday, Feb. 24, the one-year-anniversary of the war will be marked with a candlelight vigil at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Langley Advance Times)
Vigil for Ukraine at Derek Doubleday Arboretum