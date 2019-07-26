A woman reported to police that she was attacked at Highland Court and University Crescent on Burnaby Mountain at around 4:30 a.m. on July 26, 2019. (Google Maps)

Woman attacked on Burnaby Mountain

Assault occurred early Friday morning at the UniverCity development near to the SFU campus

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was attacked on Burnaby Mountain.

The woman was out walking early Friday morning, around 4:30 a.m., at the UniverCity development, near to the Simon Fraser University campus, when a man approached her at Highland Court and University Crescent.

He’s alleged to have assaulted her and then tried to sexually assault her, police said, before running off.

He is described as black, in his late 20s, six feet tall, with a medium build and a short, bushy beard and mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and a black New York Yankees baseball cap.

Anyone who may have been in the area at that time and who may have seen something suspicious, or who may have dashcam video, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Mounties said nothing at this time suggests this is connected to a previous assault on a trail near SFU on July 14.

