Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Lower Mainland

Crash happens hours prior to Surrey’s B.C.’s first Vision Zero Summit, to launch road safety plan

Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle this morning in Surrey.

It happened around 7:15 a.m., according to police, in the 6800-block of King George Boulevard.

The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital but she has since died. Police say the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

The fatal crash happened just two hours prior to the City of Surrey hosting B.C.’s “first ever” Vision Zero Summit, to launch its new road safety plan. Surrey’s Vision Zero plan “emphasizes that no loss of life in the road transportation network is acceptable,” according to city documents.

Stats from @SurreyRCMP on pedestrian crashes/fatalities:

* Serious crashes involving pedestrians = 10 in 2018 and 2 so far in 2019

* Fatal pedestrian crashes = 7 in 2018 and 1 so far in 2019https://t.co/WcdmefrwNu #surreybc — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 8, 2019

“Anticipating human failings and errors in judgment, the approach prioritizes safety by creating safe roads, slowing speeds, improving vehicle design, educating people, and enforcing the rules of the road to encourage safer road user behaviours,” a city report states.

Surrey’s road safety focus in the plan focuses on five areas: pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclist, intersection locations where most people are killed or seriously inured and aggressive driving behaviours.

Speakers at the Feb. 8 summit, to begin at city hall at 9:15 a.m., include Mayor Doug McCallum, Assistant Deputy Minister and Superintendent of Motor Vehicles Patricia Boyle, as well as Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer.

Surrey RCMP say there were 10 “serious” crashes involving pedestrians in 2018, and two so far in 2019.

Police say this is first time a pedestrian has died in a crash so far this year in Surrey. There were seven pedestrian fatalities in 2018.

Police have traffic blocked on King George, southbound lane between 70A Ave and 68th with a chopper in the air. Traffic being detoured. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/U7I9XtNU7t — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) February 8, 2019

Meantime, police say the investigation into Friday’s fatal crash is “in it’s early stages and the cause of the collision is unknown at this time.”

“There will be significant road closures in the area as the investigation continues,” according to a release sent at 8:24 a.m.

Police say King George Boulevard, northbound from 67th Avenue, and southbound from 70th Avenue, will be closed to traffic for some time. Surrey RCMP also say traffic will be closed on on 68th Avenue, westbound from 137th Street and eastbound from 135th Street.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

