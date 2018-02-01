(Vancouver Fire & Rescue Service)

Woman dies in Yaletown fire

Firefighters provided few details, but say the flames were caused accidentally

A woman died Wednesday night in a fire in Vancouver’s upscale Yaletown neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to a building in the 1000 block of Marinaside Crescent around 11:30 p.m., to find one suite “heavily charged” with smoke.

The fire was contained to that suite, and was determined to have been accidental, though no further details have been provided.

Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services say this is the city’s first fire fatality of the year.


