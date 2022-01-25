Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Woman found dead in car in Pitt Meadows

Cause of death unknown, pending coroner’s report

A person was found dead in a car on a quiet residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP went to the 19900 block of 190th Street in response for a “check well-being” call, and a person was found deceased in a vehicle, said spokesperson Julie Klaussner.

The victim is a 30-year-old woman. At this time the cause of death is unknown, pending a coroner’s report, she added.

Residents of the street, which is one street west of the Wesbrooke seniors facility, report there was a large police presence there, for more than four hours, and it went late into the evening as investigators did their work.

Klaussner said the investigation is still in its early stages, and Ridge Meadows is being assisted by the RCMP’s investigational support team.

The News will report more details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP Profiles series: Being the New Guy

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge vet has big snakes that need homes

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
SCARED STRAIGHT: Overdose episode turns B.C. man’s life around
Next story
16-year-old charged with murder in 2021 stabbing outside B.C. friendship centre

Just Posted

RCMP have an area of Willoughby cordoned off after a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Langley suburb Tuesday afternoon

Supporters cheered on a procession of trucks on Sunday morning, Jan. 23, as they passed through Langley en route to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates. (Langley Advance Times file)
GoFundMe says funds for ‘freedom convoy’ of B.C. truckers opposed to vaccine mandates will be ‘safely held’

Workers on site at the Salishan Place Centre under construction in Fort Langley. Construction is expected to largely conclude by the end of this year. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Salishan Place taking shape in Fort Langley

On Saturday, Jan. 22, playing against the University of the Fraser Valley ( UFV) Cascades, Mason Bourcier notched his second triple-double in as many games for Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans.(TWU)
Trinity Western University’s Mason Bourcier records second triple-double in two nights