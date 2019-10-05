Police outside of a home in the 5800-block of 122nd Street Friday (Oct. 4), after a woman was found dead in a home. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Woman found dead inside Lower Mainland home, man arrested

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to one another

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman in Surrey Friday (Oct. 4).

Surrey RCMP were called to a townhouse in the 5800-block of 122nd Street around 4:40 p.m., where a woman was found dead, according to a release from police Friday.

There was a heavy police presence along 122nd Street and Highway 10, with at least 10 police vehicles.

Police said the incident was contained to the inside of the home, which was blocked off by police tape.

A man, police said, has been arrested in relation to the incident and he remains in custody.

Surrey RCMP said there is no ongoing concern for public safety, and “both parties are believed to be known to each other.”

There is no indication that the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, and Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit will be working with IHIT in the investigation.


