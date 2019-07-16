Woman grabbed, followed on trail near SFU campus: Burnaby RCMP

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was assaulted on a trail near the Simon Fraser University campus in Burnaby on Sunday.

According to police, the 19-year-old woman was walking on a trail just north of University Drive and West Campus Road towards Burnaby Mountain Park at 8:30 p.m.

The woman told police a man was following and tried to talk to her.

She told police the man grabbed her by the hand. The woman was able to pull away and ran to a nearby parking lot to get help.

She said the man followed her to the parking lot, continuing to talk to her, before leaving in a grey or black four-door Acura.

The man is described as a five-foot-nine South Asian man between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. He is said to have brown eyes, be clean shaven and wearing a black turban, blue long sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222—8477.

