Woman groped on Langley’s 208th Street

Police are asking for tips to identify the man responsible.

Police are searching for a man who groped a woman walking in Langley City Tuesday morning.

The victim, in her mid-30s, was walking in the 4800 block of 208th Street at about 6:30 a.m. when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The victim screamed, and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is thought to be about 5’6” to 5’7”, wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask. He was last seen running west on 50A Avenue towards a pedestrian path, said Largy.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue on Tuesday.

“The smallest detail may be of assistance,” said Largy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Largy also recommended those walking keep in mind their personal safety. People should be aware of their surroundings, and try to walk with a friend and family member. If walking alone, be cautious of wearing earbuds and listening to music. Keep cell phones in a pocket, bag, or jacket.

If you see someone or something suspicious, call the police and go to a well-lit area populated with people, Largy said.

Previous story
‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken
Next story
Young Langley family plagued by angry cab customers

Just Posted

Young Langley family plagued by angry cab customers

A couple rents a house formerly used by a cab firm, and unwelcome visitors knocking.

Woman groped on Langley’s 208th Street

Police are asking for tips to identify the man responsible.

PHOTOS: Family Day a success at Aldergrove Telephone Museum

A record number of people visited the Telephone Museum on Monday to tour the historic exhibits.

VIDEO: Langley wrestler takes gold at high school games

Victory felt like a comeback for D.W. Poppy student Parm Sidhu

Why some Langley sidewalks don’t get shovelled

All walkways are not equal under rules that give priority to higher-traffic areas

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Former NHL star Fleury in Surrey for conference on child abuse

At Surrey City Hall, two-day event hosted by Sophie’s Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

Most Read