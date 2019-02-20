Woman groped on Langley’s 208th Street

Police are asking for tips to identify the man responsible.

Police are searching for a man who groped a woman walking in Langley City Tuesday morning.

The victim, in her mid-30s, was walking in the 4800 block of 208th Street at about 6:30 a.m. when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The victim screamed, and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is thought to be about 5’6” to 5’7”, wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask. He was last seen running west on 50A Avenue towards a pedestrian path, said Largy.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of 208th Street and 48th Avenue on Tuesday.

“The smallest detail may be of assistance,” said Largy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Largy also recommended those walking keep in mind their personal safety. People should be aware of their surroundings, and try to walk with a friend and family member. If walking alone, be cautious of wearing earbuds and listening to music. Keep cell phones in a pocket, bag, or jacket.

If you see someone or something suspicious, call the police and go to a well-lit area populated with people, Largy said.