Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

A 33-year-old woman has died at Toosey Reserve west of Williams Lake in what police are calling a homicide.

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident, which took place Saturday evening at the Toosey Reserve, or at a second location identified.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, RCMP officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the Toosey Reserve to assist BC Emergency Health Services, who were responding to report that a woman was severely injured and required emergency assistance.

When first responders arrived they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from fatal injuries.

“Despite life-saving efforts the woman could not be revived and died at the scene,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the RCMP District Advisory NCO. “The nature of, or the mechanism of the victim’s injuries, will not be disclosed at this time.”

A local man was arrested for murder at the scene and remains in custody as the investigation progresses. No charges have been laid.

READ MORE: Supernault family and RCMP make appeal to witnesses in Sugar Cane unsolved murder

Williams Lake General Investigation Section (GIS) and the North District Major Crime Unit, with assistance from officers, are currently in the evidence gathering stage and have identified two possible scenes: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’ Both scenes will be inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time, while the forensic examinations are underway.

Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the NDMCU said: “We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large. If you have information about this tragic incident and have not already spoken to investigators, we ask to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP or MCU and an investigator will arrange to speak with you.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said they are working with, and will continue to support, the NDMCU as they move toward the court process.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, our investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store
Next story
VIDEO UPDATE: Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by fellow student

Just Posted

A farmer who fights for bees and a teacher who believes in outdoor studies are Langley Environmental Heroes

‘Humbling to be nominated for doing my job’ recipient said

PHOTOS: $72,200 awarded among 39 Aldergrove high school grads

This year’s luncheon offered role model students fiscal help for college

VIDEO: fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Giants head coach Michael Dyck will lead U18 Team Canada

Team will look to defend their 2018 Gold Medal in the Czech Republic in August

Trinity Western cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It ‘was not an official TWU sponsored event’ university said

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Abbotsford home shot at for second time in two days

Nobody injured in either incident; police say motive is not known

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Most Read