Woman missing from Prince George has Langley connection

Hannah Wilson is from the Lower Mainland but was last seen in Northern B.C.

A Langley-area woman has gone missing in Prince George, and RCMP are asking for help in locating her.

Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, hasn’t been seen or heard from by her family since Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Although she was last seen in Prince George, Wilson doesn’t have any ties to that community, according to Prince George RCMP Const. Jennifer Cooper.

Wilson does have ties to Langley, Vancouver, and Burnaby, Cooper said.

The missing woman is Caucasian, stands 5’6” tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. It’s unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information about Hannah Cordelia Wilson or where she might be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).

