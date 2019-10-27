Woman recovering after shooting at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening

A woman is recovering in hospital after being shot at Oppenheimer Park Saturday, Vancouver police said Sunday.

Police said the 53-year-old from Powell River was visiting a man living in the Oppenheimer tent city. The woman had reported being shot while stopped in her car on Dunlevy Avenue, just west of the park.

Police said she had surgery at the hospital and her injuries are not life threatening.

The police have warned of increased violence in recent months, despite a partial clear out of the tent city at Oppenheimer Park.

READ MORE: Police warn of escalating violence, weapons in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.