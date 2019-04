A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in North Vancouver Tuesday

A woman has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in North Vancouver.

RCMP urged the public to avoid the area of 12th Street and Lonsdale in a tweet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have secured the area, which remains closed off to commuters.

More to come.

