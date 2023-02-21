IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Woman, teen girl found dead inside Richmond home

Homicide team says the two were related

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating the deaths of a middle-aged woman and teen girl, whose bodies were found in Richmond Monday (Feb. 20).

Mounties were called to a home in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive following a report of a dead woman. When they arrived, they discovered two bodies instead – that of a 43-year-old woman and of a 14-year-old girl.

RCMP say the two were related, but have not identified them to allow time for investigators to notify family first.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. They say the incident was likely isolated and that there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimedouble homicideRichmond

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Farnworth says ‘just nonsense’ Surrey policing decision delay leading to massive tax increase
Next story
Former gun smuggler used his criminal record to threaten woman in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police standoff ends peacefully in Aldergrove

The sixth edition of Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival runs July 20-23. The organizers recently announced the a new location for their annual Cool Blues Show, which will now take place at the Fort Langley Community Park and feature two stages and enhanced visual experience. (Langley Advance Times file)
Popular Cool Blues Show moved to a new location with two stages and enhanced visual experience

Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system, has been implemented by Langley Memorial Hospital and other hospitals within the Fraser Health region to reduce the risk of infections. Staff here can be seen using the blue coloured wipes, which fade to clear if cleaning is thorough. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Health deal between Ottawa, provinces is a start

BC Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo)
Former gun smuggler used his criminal record to threaten woman in Fort Langley