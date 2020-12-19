(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

A driver on Vancouver Island pointed her finger at Fido after getting into a one-vehicle collision in Comox Valley, according to police.

RCMP said an officer responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch along Lazo Road on Dec. 1. There, the Mountie was met by a woman and her dog.

The woman told police that it was just her and her dog inside the vehicle when it went into the ditch – and that her dog was driving.

The officer “quickly developed the opinion that this woman’s ability to operate her motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.” After allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample, the woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

RCMP Briefs

Most Read