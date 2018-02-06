Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

Cat burglar dressed in black steals family car, wallets, phones and more

A Walnut Grove woman is shaken up after waking to find a stranger standing in her living room late last week.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 1, the homeowner woke to find a man dressed in black in her living room. The cat burglar made no move towards the woman who screamed and chased him out of the house, said Langley RCMP. Apparently, prior to waking the residents, the burglar had located the keys to their Audi SUV and stole their vehicle out of the garage, said police.

Access to the home was gained by use of a garage door opener, found in another vehicle parked in the driveway. Other items taken from the home include a purse and wallet, a cellphone and keys to both vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this instance. Circumstances such as this can take a drastically wrong turn resulting in a devastating outcome, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Ideally, we would like to avoid this situation altogether. You wouldn’t normally leave your house key in your vehicle, and the door opener is practically a key to the palace,” said Largy.

“Please consider removing the opener from your vehicle each day, particularly when you are parking outside. The second thing to remember is to lock your inner garage door so criminals aren’t able to access your home or family. Two small things can make such a difference.”


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area
Next story
Charge laid in hit-and-run that killed beloved 78-year-old Chilliwack woman

Just Posted

Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Volunteer Cancer Drivers says several offered to provide much-needed long-range transportation

Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

Cat burglar dressed in black steals family car, wallets, phones and more

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Langley hockey team auctioning off used Giants jerseys for charity

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. this morning and goes through until March 23 for the G-Men’s worn uniforms.

Man with impaired-driving history charged in crash that killed his wife

Rollover collision occurred in April 2016 on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Charge laid in hit-and-run that killed beloved 78-year-old Chilliwack woman

Linnea Labbee, 70, charged in Dec. 1, 2016 incident that killed Fourghozaman Firoozian

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Photo-packed ‘Gord Downie’ book authored by North Delta-based music journalist

Steve Newton interviewed the beloved Hip singer five times, first in 1989

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

Most Read