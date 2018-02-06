Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

A Walnut Grove woman is shaken up after waking to find a stranger standing in her living room late last week.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 1, the homeowner woke to find a man dressed in black in her living room. The cat burglar made no move towards the woman who screamed and chased him out of the house, said Langley RCMP. Apparently, prior to waking the residents, the burglar had located the keys to their Audi SUV and stole their vehicle out of the garage, said police.

Access to the home was gained by use of a garage door opener, found in another vehicle parked in the driveway. Other items taken from the home include a purse and wallet, a cellphone and keys to both vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this instance. Circumstances such as this can take a drastically wrong turn resulting in a devastating outcome, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Ideally, we would like to avoid this situation altogether. You wouldn’t normally leave your house key in your vehicle, and the door opener is practically a key to the palace,” said Largy.

“Please consider removing the opener from your vehicle each day, particularly when you are parking outside. The second thing to remember is to lock your inner garage door so criminals aren’t able to access your home or family. Two small things can make such a difference.”



