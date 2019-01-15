Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault

Police in Calgary have arrested a Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a church more than six years ago.

Investigators say the woman told them last October about assaults at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in the city’s northeast between September and October 2012.

The alleged victim, an adult woman, reported being sexually touched without consent on several occasions by a priest at the church.

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is to make his next court appearance on Feb. 21.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary says it is co-operating fully with police.

“The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary has been informed by the Calgary Police Service sex crimes unit that Fr. Malcolm D’Souza has been charged with sexual assault in response to historic allegations,” said an emailed statement Tuesday.

“In October 2018, Bishop (William) McGrattan placed Fr. D’Souza on administrative leave and prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry.”

The diocese said it won’t provide further details since the matter is now a legal one, but it encourages anyone with “relevant information” to contact the police.

Calgary police say that, in general, sexual assaults should be reported regardless of when they occurred because there is no time limit on how long a victim has to come forward.

Police can investigate an incident decades after it occurred.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing
Next story
Overpaid workers will only pay back ‘net’ amounts under proposed new tax rules

Just Posted

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Registered three goals and three assists in a pair of victories for Langley-based team

‘Diamond’ for Aldergrove rock fans

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club marks 60 years in Aldergrove

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen bounce back from frustrating road trip

Junior A Hockey club records back-to-back wins at home

‘Near zero visibility’ as fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada warns drivers to be careful

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ flight survivors mark 10 years

It’s been a decade since Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger steered the plane into the Hudson River

WATCH: Giving the special needs community a Night to Shine

Global event offers people with special needs a full prom experience in Chilliwack, Surrey

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Accused B.C. high school killer now fit for trial, defence lawyer says

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C., Alberta Indigenous leaders to bid for share of TransMountain pipeline

Majority share means revenue, environmental protection, B.C. chief says

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Overpaid workers will only pay back ‘net’ amounts under proposed new tax rules

For workers who inadvertently received too much pay, returning the money has been a nightmare

Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault

Kelowna man pleads guilty to stabbing much younger girlfriend 35 times

The trial for the man charged in the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville ended abruptly today.

Most Read