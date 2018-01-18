Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley slated for Saturday morning

Chilliwack city hall will be the end point of the Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley on Jan. 20. The march heads out from Ann Davis on Young Road at some time after 11 a.m. and then heads to city hall at Young and Hockin for speeches. Chilliwack is the only community hold a women’s march between Vancouver and Kamloops. (Chilliwack Progress file)

It’s a march for women’s rights and social justice for the most marginalized

Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley is ready to go Saturday morning in Chilliwack with a demonstration of unity, inspiration and leadership.

The Fraser Valley event in Chilliwack is the only women’s march being held between Vancouver and Kamloops.

“We recognize that poor women and women of colour are disproportionately affected by discrimination and violence against women; and believe that transgender women are women and must be treated as such,” said organizer Patti MacAhonic, executive director of Ann Davis Transition Society.

The plight of women in Chilliwack and in communities across B.C. is “not enough” of a going concern, she said.

So to raise some visibility about the many pressing issues, they started organizing Women’s March Canada Fraser Valley.

Speakers at the Fraser Valley event will include Joanne Gutierrez-Hugh (Xwiyolemot), former Tribal Chief with Stó:lo Tribal Council; Jackie Hogan, UFV’s acting president; and MacAhonic of ADTS.

Everyone is welcome to attend, she said.

Core values for the national march include health and reproductive rights, economic security, representation, and physical safety.

The march builds on a resurgence in women’s rights activism from the #MeToo movement, as well as the Women’s March on Washington, and the marches held around the globe in 2017 in the wake of widespread anger after the Trump inauguration.

Thousands are expected to attend women’s marches across Canada on Jan. 20.

Juno nominated Inez will be performing at the Chilliwack event.

The march is being held is on traditional unceded territory of the Sto:lo people and that is being recognized.

“We keep this acknowledgment at the forefront of our march and thank the Sto:lo people for allowing us to gather,” according to organizers.

The march will be streamed live on Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at www.womensmarchcanada.com/women_s_march_canada_chilliwack_2018

They will be gathering at Ann Davis offices at 9046 Young Rd., starting from 11 a.m., and the march will go along Young Road to Chilliwack City Hall at 8550 Young Rd. There is limited parking so carpooling is encouraged.

