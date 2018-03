A worker fell through a glass awning at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

Police say that they were called just before 6 a.m. to the sidewalk outside the hotel.

“One man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after an apparent fall, and WorkSafe BC is on scene conducting their investigation,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

WorkSafe BC has provided further details.

More to come.