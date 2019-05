WorkSafe BC was called to the scene

A worker was injured in a fall in Walnut Grove’s industrial area on Wednesday morning, according to WorkSafe BC.

The incident took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of 199B Street, according to WorkSafe.

The worker was taken to hospital, but it is not believed their injuries were fatal.

Langley RCMP were among the emergency responders who arrived shortly after to help provide first aid, according to RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk, but police are not investigating the incident.

– More to come