Danny Halmo on his ebike during his most recent attempt to break a world record. (Photo courtesy of Danny Halmo)

World-record traveller loses ebike to Langley thief

Danny Halmo says his bike was stolen near St. Joseph’s Church in Langley City

A Langley man best known for criss-crossing the country on electric vehicles has had his electric assist bicycle stolen.

Danny Halmo said the bike was stolen near St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Nov. 5 while Halmo was eating at the community lunch.

“Because the specially outfitted electric bike was very distinctive, I lulled myself into a false sense of security thinking ‘Who would steal it?’ by rarely locking it up,” Halmo said.

He said he left it alone for a few minutes and the bike was gone.

He used the bike last year when he tried to set a Guinness World Record 5,200 km ride, aiming to take back his title for the longest trip on an electric bike, which he last held in 2012.

Halmo said that trip was cut short by rabdomyolysis, a form of muscle death that can take place due to over-exercise.

Halmo said he spent three weeks in acute care and has little ability to walk or work now. He lives on a disability pension.

“I cannot afford to replace this valuable piece of my life,” Halmo said of his bike.

The bike is a GenZe model e101 ebike with a white plastic fairing, black full fenders, and a Topeak luggage bag.

READ MORE: B.C. or bust

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

WEATHER: A sunny Friday leads to a rainy weekend

Environment Canada expects a high of 12 degrees, followed by rain until Tuesday, Nov. 12

Langleyites being lauded for showing the love

A social media contest runs throughout November encouraging people to share local stories of kindness

VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

Buses cancelled on busy routes in Metro Vancouver as transit strike enters Day 8

Friday morning saw cancellations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Richmond

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Buses cancelled on busy routes in Metro Vancouver as transit strike enters Day 8

Friday morning saw cancellations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Richmond

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Most Read