World-record traveller loses ebike to Langley thief

Danny Halmo says his bike was stolen near St. Joseph’s Church in Langley City

Danny Halmo on his ebike during his most recent attempt to break a world record. (Photo courtesy of Danny Halmo)

A Langley man best known for criss-crossing the country on electric vehicles has had his electric assist bicycle stolen.

Danny Halmo said the bike was stolen near St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Nov. 5 while Halmo was eating at the community lunch.

“Because the specially outfitted electric bike was very distinctive, I lulled myself into a false sense of security thinking ‘Who would steal it?’ by rarely locking it up,” Halmo said.

He said he left it alone for a few minutes and the bike was gone.

He used the bike last year when he tried to set a Guinness World Record 5,200 km ride, aiming to take back his title for the longest trip on an electric bike, which he last held in 2012.

Halmo said that trip was cut short by rabdomyolysis, a form of muscle death that can take place due to over-exercise.

Halmo said he spent three weeks in acute care and has little ability to walk or work now. He lives on a disability pension.

“I cannot afford to replace this valuable piece of my life,” Halmo said of his bike.

The bike is a GenZe model e101 ebike with a white plastic fairing, black full fenders, and a Topeak luggage bag.

