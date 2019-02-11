Would you date my son? Mother causes concern on U.S. campus

Mom scouting date for son draws campus ire

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.

READ MORE: Sweethearts kick off Valentine’s with Okanagan wine

After receiving multiple complaints from the mother’s picks, campus police issued an “incident advisory” that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behaviour “may cause concern.”

University officials say the woman isn’t being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Returning Shuswap sockeye drop by 700,000
Next story
Doctors snooped in Humboldt Broncos patient records

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

WATCH: Frozen 2 trailer revealed

The sequel is set to hit theatres in November

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read