Wrong-way traffic prompts second closure of flood-damaged Langley road

Langley Township built a temporary wall out of concrete blocks on 264th Street near Glen Valley in November, at a site where a landslide blocked the road during last week’s rains. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley road closed since last November’s massive rainstorms is still shut down on the Glen Valley escarpment.

When the heaviest wave of rains hit in the atmospheric river of Nov. 14 and 15, one of the many roads closed was a stretch of 264th Street, where it begins to descend to the north into Glen Valley by the Pagoda Ridge golf course.

Part of the bank collapsed in a small landslide onto the road, and there were concerns about the stability of the remaining bank.

Within a few days, Langley Township work crews had shored up the site, and a geotechnical engineer was examining the slope.

But on the recommendations of the geotechnical experts, the Township delayed re-opening the road until a full examination of the entire slope could be conducted, said Aaron Ruhl, manager of engineering operations for the Township.

This isn’t the first time the slope has been closed to traffic temporarily because of a landslide.

“That area has been a problem for many years,” said Township Councillor Bob Long, who lives in the Aldergrove area.

He noted that while there are other ways in and out of Glen Valley, for some it would mean a bit of a detour.

As of early February, the road was considered safe enough for a one-way opening, and on Feb. 4, the Township allowed northbound traffic to drive through again.

However, the RCMP contacted the Township in under 24 hours, to report that drivers were also heading southbound on the same road, ignoring the signs.

“There was cause for concern for a potentially serious collision,” said Ruhl.

That stretch of 264th has sharp curves because it is built into switchbacks down the slope. Oncoming cars may not be able to see each other until it’s too late.

Township staff considered replacing the static signs with a temporary mobile traffic light that could allow traffic to flow in both directions, but they worried drivers would simply ignore the light as well.

So by Feb. 5, the road was again closed in both directions.

Ruhl said the final geotechnical report is expected within the next three to four weeks, so by late March the Township will know if more repairs are needed or not.

If not, a temporary brickblock wall can be removed and traffic will be able to resume in both directions.

Work on the site, including the geotechnical reports, has cost about $75,000 since the floods, said Ruhl.

