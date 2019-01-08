Yacht owners say they’re unfairly blamed for White Rock pier damage

Organization says it was the dock, not boats that damaged pier

Members of the Lower Mainland Yacht Co-op (LMYC) say they’re unfairly shouldering the blame for White Rock’s damaged pier.

Former LMYC commodore Susan Manz contacted Peace Arch News Monday to respond to comments made on PAN’s letters-to-the-editor page, as well as to news coverage of the Dec. 20 storm.

“All the news reports and a lot of the personal things that are posted on the internet are that the boats broke the pier, and that’s not accurate,” Manz said, adding that the pier was damaged after the float to the west of the pier came loose and carried the sailboats to the pier.

“The fact that the boats were attached to the dock, with the pilings still attached, it was the force of the dock that broke (the pier),” Manz said.

“The boats by themselves – if they had been not attached to the dock – are fibreglass boats. They would have just broken up, as they did anyway.”

The co-op had seven boats stored at the pier, all of which were destroyed.

“Three of our boats ended up on the beach, one of them in particular… was still attached to the dock,” Manz said.

Manz said that two of their boats were fully insured, while the others had liability insurance.

“That will pay for the salvage operation, the clean-up operation.”

Manz also took issue with a letter-to-the-editor written by Ole Nygaard and published Friday in PAN.

“That letter also referred that the boat owners also own the dock, which is also inaccurate. It’s quite frustrating to see that, that we’re being blamed for that,” Manz said, adding that the City of White Rock owns the dock.

City communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi confirmed to PAN that the city owns the west wharf, and it’s operated by White Rock Harbour Board.

Previous story
Donation bin deaths prompt Canadian manufacturer to stop
Next story
Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

Just Posted

Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organizers plan to begin collecting signatures in February, website says

Wet snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

Accumulations will mostly be inland and at higher terrain

Recycling old hockey gear for new players in Langley

Second annual “Giving Back to the Community” drive is underway

Old time dancers hopping in Aldergrove

Fiddle tunes return to Aldergrove OAP Hall on Saturday afternoons

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Young farmers to share knowledge

Farmer workshops and networking at Young Agrarians ‘Winter Mixer’ in Langley

Aldergrove Bantam team wins Gold

Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Bantam C1 team defeat Cloverdale in Ice Crushers Tournament

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Use of street drugs in B.C. Interior compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Most First Nations in northern B.C. support LNG pipeline, group says

First Nations LNG Alliance says at least 20 First Nations have signed agreements with LNG Canada

Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

Most Read