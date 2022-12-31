Year In Review: Killer sentenced, gang leader caught after years on the run

Langley saw some closure to two horrific murder cases in 2022

Police announced the arrest in Puerto Rico of Conor D’Monte (inset), who is wanted in connection with the Feb. 6 2009, murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley has seen its share of violence in recent years, and in 2022 police and the courts closed the cases on a couple of infamous incidents.

The first was the arrest in February of Conor D’Monte, a fugitive former leader of the UN Gang, wanted for years for his involvement in the brazen 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair.

LeClair, an ally of rival gangsters, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove shopping centre while pedestrians ran for cover. It was part of the initial spasm of gang violence that saw groups such as the UN Gang, Independent Soldiers, and Bacon Brothers warring over drug turf across the Lower Mainland.

Last seen in 2011 in the Lower Mainland, D’Monte had been on the run for over a decade when he finally turned up in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

D’Monte had been going by the name “Johnny Williams” and was working for a local non-profit called Karma Honey Project, and was known in the region where he was living for taking part in Christmas toy drives.

However, people who knew him found it slightly peculiar that for someone who was outgoing and networked, he didn’t have a Facebook presence.

When U.S. Marshals Service members arrested D’Monte in the tourist district if Isla Verde, he had a 9mm gun by his side.

Another major murder case came to its conclusion this year as Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother, brother, and step-father, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Murray Blok ruled that Ebrahimian will not be eligible for parole for a minimum of 15 years.

The murders took place on June 13, 2020, in a house on Wakefield Drive in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.

Ebrahimian, a socially isolated young man with mental health issues, had been arguing with his family for months after moving back in during the early days of the pandemic.

His step-father, Francesco Zangrilli, had called the Langley RCMP non-emergency number for help when Ebrahimian exploded and attacked his family members, the court heard.

He stabbed to death Zangrilli, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his brother Befrin.

Long-term relationship problems with his mother as well as arguments with Befrin, a trans man, were part of the web of family tensions.

After killing his family, Ebrhimian set the family home on fire and went up to his room. He survived because neighbours saw the smoke and put a ladder up to his window to rescue him.

Police identified him as a suspect shortly after the attacks. Ebrahimian still had two knives on him when he was taken to the RCMP headquarters to be questioned after he was rescued.

Ebrahimian’s trial began in October, but was cut short as he and his lawyers entered a guilty plea to three counts of second-degree murder.

During his sentencing hearing, Ebrhimian sat hunched over in the prisoner’s box, often rocking back and forth slightly.

He’s been diagnosed with significant mental illness since his arrest, and his lawyer, Donna Turcot, said he still hears his mother’s voice. He remains on powerful medications to prevent suicidal urges.

Langley also saw several other high-profile shootings and murders in 2022.

On Jan. 7, 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas was killed in a shooting at a busy intersection in Walnut Grove, which also wounded a bystander.

Two other murders resulted in arrests before the end of the year.

Cody Mostat was found murdered in the Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove on March 25. In September, police announced that Justin Bos, who had previously been charged with possession of prohibited weapons, was being charged with second-degree murder.

Nicholas Ball was killed in March on a vacant lot in Willoughby. In August, 40-year-old Jason Griffiths of Langley was charged with second degree murder in his death.

In October, police were called to another shooting, this time in Willoughby, where a man was found dead at the scene. A burned-out truck was located nearby not long after, the hallmark of a gang shooting.

No arrests have yet been made.

– with Canadian Press files

