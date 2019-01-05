About two dozen people took part in the latest ‘Yellow Vest’ protest on the 232 Street overpass in Langley. Black Press photo

VIDEO: ‘Yellow Vest’ protest returns to Langley

Frustration is growing, participant says

One man drew the drawstrings on his parka hood together to hide his face when he saw a Black Press reporter taking pictures of the latest ‘Yellow Vest’ protest at the 232 Street overpass in Langley.

“I don’t trust the government, I don’t trust the media and I don’t want my picture taken,” he explained.

Most of the two dozen who took part in the late-morning demonstration, waving flags and placards at the freeway traffic below, were willing to have their pictures taken and their comments recorded.

“I think someone should block off the street outside Trudeau’s home to see if he gets the message,” said one protester, who declined to be named.

READ MORE: ‘Yellow vest’ protest on Langley overpass

The message was one of general frustration, chiefly with the recent United Nations compact on migration that aims to set international standards for handing refugees, an agreement most members of the UN including Canada have signed.

Critics, like the people on the overpass, say the compact will reduce Canada’s control over immigration selection.

They cited other issues, including complaints about the carbon tax and delays on building a new pipeline from Alberta.

“The level of frustration has just bubbled over,” said Angelina Ireland from Delta, who was holding a placard that said “Trudeau: Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

Like other participants Black Press spoke to, Ireland said there was no single group leading the ‘Yellow Vest” protests in Canada, describing it as a decentralized movement with many different groups working together.

She said supporters get tipped about protests through social media and email.

It takes its name from the sometimes-violent yellow vest movement that launched in France on November 17, fuelled by anger over taxes demonstrators said are hurting ordinary workers and retired people and featuring protesters wearing yellow reflective safety vests.

There have been several “yellow vest” protests in B.C. and the rest of Canada, generally smaller and non-violent.

Tanya Gaw of the Canadian Coalition for Responsible Government (CC4RG) said the protests will continue “until Justin Trudeau listens to Canadians.”

Gaw said the movement is made up of a “rising number of people who felt like they were on their own and are now connected because they have the same concerns.”

Gaw attended an earlier overpass protest against the UN compact in December organized with with Kari Simpson, head of the controversial Langley-based Culture Guard group that has campaigned against SOGI, [Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity] lesson plans in schools, saying they “incorporate well-known brainwashing techniques, designed to create confusion in children [about their sexuality].”

 

Larissa Thorogood from Langley was among the protesters, Black Press photo

Angelina Ireland from Delta said the ‘Yellow Vest’ protests are being organized by a variety of groups. Black Press photo

Previous story
Mudslide cleared from Lower Mainland track, Amtrak service remains suspended

Just Posted

More strong and gusty winds headed for Lower Mainland: forecast

Greater Victoria is currently under a weather warning, which is set to move inland Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Yellow Vest’ protest returns to Langley

Frustration is growing, participant says

Double murderer denied parole

Killed ex-girlfriend and her common law partner outside their Langley City apartment in 2001

VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

House values rose in Langley last year: BC Assessment

The agency shows the rate of increase in value slowed in 2018.

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Mudslide cleared from Lower Mainland track, Amtrak service remains suspended

The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday

‘Puk Prosim’: Boy, 10, uses homemade signs to collect 24 pucks at world juniors

Grayson Boe has collected 24 pucks while standing in the crowds of World Junior Championship games

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

New pier could cost up to $6M: White Rock mayor

City hopes to have promenade, between pier and white rock, open some time in February

2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Evergreen Cannabis Society and City Cannabis Co. have received all needed licenses to operate

Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis

When facing a disease with life-or-death stakes, matters of the heart may seem like a secondary concern

Doctors pen ‘social prescriptions’ to ease depression, loneliness in patients

The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

Most Read