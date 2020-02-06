Young Langley hit and run victim returns home

Supporters have organized a country music fundraiser to help Jesse Brown and his family

Jesse Brown spent several months in rehab after he was hit by a car while walking home from school (GoFundMe/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley hit and run victim Jesse Brown is back home after several months of intensive rehab, his mother, Lisa Brown, said.

“He definitely worked really hard and accomplished a lot,” Brown told the Langley Advance Times.

She said Jesse, who recently turned 13, was preparing to return to school, “a couple of hours” a day at first.

Jesse suffered multiple broken bones in his face, a broken arm, and fractures to his back on Sept. 13 when he was struck walking home from Peterson Road Elementary.

He was in surgery for 11 hours.

A gofundme page set up to help the family described the injuries as “life-altering,” including the loss of three of his front teeth, vision in one eye and feeling and movement in both legs that have confined him to a wheelchair

After the vehicle involved fled the scene, police arrested a 29-year-old woman and issued her with an administrative driving prohibition.

Langley RCMP reported the suspect at first refused when she was given a demand for a breath sample, then changed her mind later in the evening and blew over the legal blood alcohol limit.

A male passenger in the vehicle was also arrested, for allegedly attempting to hide the car.

Police said the same vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Pathfinder, also struck an 18-year-old near Langley Secondary School the same afternoon.

That victim required medical care but was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

Additional charges are expected.

In October Langley RCMP set up an electronic sign board on 232nd Street, not far from where Jesse was injured, asking passing motorists who may be witnesses or have dash cam footage to contact the Langley RCMP.

Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley RCMP detachment explained the impact of the Supreme Court of Canada’s 2016 Jordan decision, which means that provincial courts only have 18 months to try a suspect after the charge is laid.

That has meant that police and Crown prosecutors – who actually decide what charges will be laid – are being cautious about the timing of charges.

“The case has to be ready to go before a charge is laid,” said Power. “And that decision’s not helping any victim family.”

In support of Jesse and his family, Peterson Road parents and students have been raising funds, including a proceeds from a school craft fair.

Katrina Quinn – the parent advisory council’s vice-president at the boy’s school launched a GoFundMe page, “Supporting Jesse Brown’s Recovery”

Quin described Jesse as a “kind young man with a fantastic sense of humour [who is] well liked by his peers and missed dearly by his classmates.”

So far $18,765 has been raised toward a $100,000 goal

Peterson Road Elementary Parent Advisory Council (PAC) president Kristy Sayers announced a country-music themed fundraiser will be held for the Brown family on Sunday, March 1 at the Oak and Thorne neighbourhood public house.

Featuring performances by Rod Black, Karen Lee Batten, Kadoch and a special appearance by Aaron Pritchett, the event was organized by Sayers Contracting and Versa Homes, Sayers explained.

“We knew a bunch of artists so we reached out and they’re playing for free,” Sayers elaborated.

“The admission fee is going 100 per cent to Jesse’s family.”

Organizers are hoping Jesse will be able to attend the private event, which runs from 5:30 p.m,. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.ca by searching for “country and community for Jesse B.”

While attendance is limited to 225, there will be a cash donation box for anyone who wants to drop by and contribute.



