Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Young man assaulted, left for 12 hours until help called in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Vancouver police are looking to identify the victim as they investigate an assault on Monday evening

By Janelle Swift

Vancouver police are looking to identify a young man who was found unresponsive for several hours after being assaulted at the Strathcona Park encampment.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday (Sept. 23) that emergency crews were alerted to the incident by an unknown 911 caller sometime on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, paramedics found an unresponsive man, believed to be in his 20s, and transported him to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

One witness said the man has been laying there for several hours before paramedics were notified. Investigators believe the injured victim may have been on the ground for up to 12 hours.

Const. Tania Visintin said police are looking for anyone who might be able to identify the victim.

“This is a disturbing case considering how seriously the victim was assaulted and the length of time he was laying on the ground injured without any help,” she said.

The man is described as having dark hair and a beard on his chin. He may be white or Indigenous, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the victim or the assault is being asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

