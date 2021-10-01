Young man missing, last seen near Surrey/Langley border

A 26-year-old has not been seen by family since last Saturday (Sept. 25)

The Langley RCMP has released a photo of Devon Goodrick who was last seen Sept. 25. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley RCMP is looking for public help to find a missing 26-year-old Langley man.

Devon Goodrick is missing. His family contacted the police Sept. 27.

“Devon was reported missing by his family on Sept. 27 and was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the area of 192 Street and 28 Avenue in Surrey,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

Goodrick is described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, and weighing approximately 250 lbs. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down the arm, Largy added.

His sister, Nikki, is trying to get the word out to hopefully bring him home safely.

“My brother Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday morning,” said Nikki Goodrick. “My family and I are very worried, and need him home safe. Anyone with any information about his where abouts would be muchly appreciated. He was last seen at 192/28th area around the A&W.”

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate Devon Goodrick, is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

