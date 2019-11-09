Young man stabbed at Abbotsford house party

18-year-old transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

An 18-year-old man was stabbed at a large house party last night in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police responded to a report that someone had been stabbed at a party on Lynn Avenue at 10:46 p.m., according to a department press release.

Officers arrived on scene to find 40 to 50 young people inside the house and dispersed outside on the surrounding street. They quickly located the young man who had been stabbed and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation is ongoing and the department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward: 604-859-5225 (police non-emergency line), 1-800-222-8477 (Crime Stoppers anonymous line).

RELATED: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Previous story
Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants down Winterhawks to earn 3rd straight victory

Giants record 3-1 victory Friday in Langley, then play the team again Saturday in Portland

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Transit job action begins to impact Langley

The 555 route from Carvolth to the Lougheed SkyTrain station was affected

Feral cat owners host holiday market in Fort Langley

Four local women want to raise funds for the Langley-based cat welfare group TinyKittens

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Young man stabbed at Abbotsford house party

18-year-old transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Most Read