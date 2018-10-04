Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

Noah (left) and Matthew earlier this year. (Facebook)

A young man from Maple Ridge died while playing a men’s recreational hockey league game in Langley.

Noah Trulsen, 22, passed away early Thursday after tripping head first into the boards during a game.

”It is with the saddest of sad hearts that Lorraine, Nicholas Matthew and I have to inform you of the passing of our son, Noah Lane Trulsen, at 12:34 a.m. this morning,” his father, Rick Trulsen, wrote on a Facebook post.

“Noah was only 22 years young. While playing a men’s league hockey game, Noah tripped head first into the boards and suffered a fatal injury.”

“We would like to thank both hockey teams on the ice, the paramedics, ambulance attendants, and police that attended and tried to help our son at the arena, as well as the doctors and nurses at Langley hospital who tried, in vain, to save our son. We love you son and we will think of you every day.”

Noah Trulsen played his younger years with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association and was a scholarship recipient in his Grade 12 season, 2012-13, and had recently completed the fourth year of a post-secondary electrical training program.

“RMMHA wishes the family our sincerest condolences,” said Dave Lige, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association.

Noah Trulsen’s brother Matthew is a goaltender with the Mission City Outlaws of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, while his parents are long-time minor hockey volunteers.

Previous story
1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Just Posted

Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Big turnout for Langley’s homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

LETTER: No throw away votes, says Langley City resident

A reader wants to ensure voters realize they don’t have to select someone for all nine City spots.

Nearly 700 homeless youth in Metro Vancouver point to gaps in housing, advocates say

Region holds first count of its kind, but officials said it’s not capturing the entire picture

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

Former Lower Mainland church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Most Read