Megan Sawatzky of Abbotsford died on March 7 following a single-vehicle crash on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Young victim of fatal early-morning crash in Chilliwack remembered as ‘loving and caring’

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Megan Sawatzky to help cover funeral costs

A young Abbotsford woman who died in an early-morning crash in Chilliwack on Saturday is being remembered as being a loving and caring person by family and friends.

Megan Sawatzky, who was in her early 20s, died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Vedder Mountain Road after the driver lost control of the car and hit a power pole around 3:30 a.m. on March 7. Sawatzky was one of four people in the car.

An outpouring of love and memories appeared on social media following the incident.

“Megan was so full of life. Very bubbly and very loving and caring girl,” one friend wrote.

“She always put a smile up no matter what was going on,” wrote another.

A GoFundMe was set up soon after the collision to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

“The family is heartbroken and reeling from this loss. If you knew Megan even for a brief moment you felt the love and joy she had to give this world,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Let’s band together and help this family with the costs of losing a child way too soon. This fundraiser is to help with any and all costs associated with funeral arrangements and any small costs that may arise for this family.”

“This entire family has touched each and every one of us at some point in life and even though Megan’s time on earth was too short the impact she made with each and every one of us will live on forever. Rest in peace sweet angel.”

Sawatzky was a graduate of Abbotsford senior secondary in 2016. She leaves behind her parents, James and Vicki, and her sister Tia.

 

Most Read