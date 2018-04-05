Young woman killed in east Vancouver crash

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of 2018

A 23-year-old woman has died following a crash Wednesday night in east Vancouver.

Police say she and her friend were crossing East 12 Avenue at Clark Drive around 9:15 p.m. when she was hit by a white Honda Civic.

The car had been turning left from Clark and hit the woman in the crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, but her condition got worse and she died early Thursday morning.

The 61-year-old Vancouver driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Impairment and speed don’t appear to have contributed to the collision.

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of the year.

